403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Northrop Grumman Signal 25/12: More Gains Ahead? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Long Trade IdeaEnter your long position between $576.70 (the intra-day low of its last bearish candlestick) and $587.29 (yesterday's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis
- Allstate (ALL) is a member of the S&P 500 Index. This index recorded a fresh record, but decreasing bullish trading volumes do not confirm the uptrend. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 is bullish with a negative divergence.
- The NOC D1 chart shows price action inside a bullish price channel. It also shows price action challenging its descending Fibonacci Retracement Fan for a breakout. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bullish with an ascending trendline. The average bullish trading volumes are higher than the average bearish trading volumes. NOC advanced with the S&P 500, a bullish trading confirmation.
- NOC Entry Level: Between $576.70 and $587.29 NOC Take Profit: Between $640.90 and $660.13 NOC Stop Loss: Between $546.52 and $553.37 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.13
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment