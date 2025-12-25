Al Jazeera Orchestra & Choir Set To Perform At Barahat Msheireb

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Msheireb Properties and U Events announced a cultural partnership that will bring the acclaimed Al Jazeera Orchestra & Choir to Barahat Msheireb for a two-night musical premiere.

Scheduled on January 15-16 from 8pm-10pm, the Baraha Musical Concert marks a significant milestone in presenting exceptional talent within the heart of Doha's cultural landscape.

U Events has distinguished itself through its dedication to discovering and developing talents bringing forward performers whose exceptional abilities are enriching the capital's cultural scene. The partnership with Msheireb Properties creates a prestigious venue for these rising artists to showcase their craft alongside established ensembles, celebrating Qatar's vibrant artistic community.

The landmark event will see the orchestra and choir make their highly anticipated debut performance at the iconic city square. Conceptualised and supervised by Sheikh Nayef bin Ali al-Thani, the Al Jazeera Orchestra & Choir was founded with the vision of preserving and elevating the musical heritage of the Arabian Peninsula whilst fostering the next generation of regional talent. The ensemble features a choir of 20 male and 20 female vocalists, accompanied by a full and expressive orchestra.

Sheikh Nayef, founder of the Al Jazeera Orchestra & Choir initiative, stated:“The Al Jazeera Orchestra & Choir was born from a passion to celebrate our rich musical heritage whilst creating opportunities for exceptional local talent to shine.

“This performance represents not only a celebration of our traditions but also a testament to the remarkable artistic voices emerging from our region.”

Dr Hafiz Ali Abdulla, senior director of Corporate Communication at Msheireb Properties, stated:“This collaboration exemplifies our shared commitment to championing talents and presenting world-class cultural experiences in the heart of Doha.

“The exceptional work U Events has accomplished in nurturing emerging artists aligns perfectly with our vision for Barahat Msheireb as a stage where Qatar's creative community can thrive and inspire.”

The concert is designed as a sophisticated celebration of Arab musical heritage, combining the grandeur of symphonic music with the inviting, community-focused atmosphere of Barahat Msheireb. The performance follows the ensemble's critically acclaimed debut concert in October 2025, which celebrated the musical traditions of the Arabian Peninsula and achieved full attendance.

The two-hour programme will feature choir renditions of traditional Arabic compositions and classical Arabic instrumental pieces. A fusion set combining Western and Arabic orchestration will showcase the ensemble's versatility.

The Al Jazeera Orchestra & Choir unite the region's finest musicians, composers, and singers under one harmonious banner. Through U Events' vision and commitment, this collective has become a platform for preserving, elevating, and innovating the musical traditions of the Arabian Peninsula whilst providing opportunities for exceptional talent to reach wider audiences.

