Qatar At Forefront Of Arab Sports Tourism Strategy

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Katara Cultural Village hosted a regional forum examining how sports tourism and media can be leveraged as strategic drivers of economic growth, cultural identity and Arab soft power, amid growing regional focus on the role of sport as a development and diplomacy tool.

Organised in co-operation with the Arab Federation for Sports Tourism and the Gulf Association for Tourism Media, the forum brought together officials, experts and media professionals from Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the Sultanate of Oman. Discussions centred on developing a sustainable Arab framework linking sports, tourism, the economy and media, with emphasis on hospitality and cultural identity, training and capacity building, and specialised sports and tourism media. A number of figures and participants were honoured during the event.

In the opening address of the General Cultural Village Foundation, delivered by Director of the Research and Studies Department at Katara Dr Nadia al-Mudhahka, it was said that the forum reflects Katara's vision that culture is not an isolated sector but a dynamic force that brings together sports, media and tourism to shape national identity and global perception. She said Qatar has presented a pioneering model by employing sports as a bridge for civilisational communication and highlighting Arab culture as a source of strength and influence.

Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Retaj Hotels and Hospitality Group Sheikh Nayef bin Eid al-Thani said the forum reflects the depth of vision and partnerships of the current phase at a time when sports, tourism and media have become central tools in building countries' global image and strengthening cultural identity at regional and international levels. He stressed that Qatar recognises investment in sports, culture and media as an investment in people, identity and soft power, and has therefore developed an integrated system combining professional organisation, cultural openness and pride in Arab identity.

Executive Director of Communications and Media at the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy Fatma al-Nuaimi said the forum comes at an important moment as the Arab region witnesses a genuine transformation in the sports industry. She noted that sports are emerging as an integrated system encompassing economic development, cultural depth, human impact and stronger ties among Arab peoples. She highlighted the global nature of the Qatari model and the state's approach to transforming sporting events into tools for sustainable development, and football tournaments into global platforms for tourism attraction and bridge-building among different peoples and cultures.

Chairman of the Executive Office of the Forum of Specialised Arab Federations at the League of Arab States Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Jarwan highlighted Qatar's pioneering and continuous support for Arab and international sports, reflecting an enlightened vision of the role of sport in bringing peoples closer together, promoting development and strengthening positive Arab presence internationally. He said Qatar has presented an advanced Arab and international model by employing sports as a bridge for communication and an effective tool to support tourism and stimulate the economy, adding that the Qatari experience combines organisation, professionalism, advanced infrastructure and a smart global vision, making sports a unifying civilisational platform.

President of the Arab Federation for Sports Tourism Kamel Abu Ali praised Qatar's global professional standards in organising major sporting events and reaffirmed the Federation's commitment to supporting high-quality initiatives that enhance Arab identity and belonging.

Secretary-General of the Arab Federation for Sports Tourism Dr Sultan bin Khamis al-Yahyai also commended Qatar's pioneering experience in organising major events and its notable successes over the years, achieved through clear vision, advanced infrastructure and strong organisational expertise, which have positioned the country as a global model. He added that Qatar's hosting of the forum reflects informed Arab awareness of the importance of sports tourism as a modern pathway for development and as a bridge linking culture, sports and tourism within an integrated institutional framework.

