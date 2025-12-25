5 Shocking WWE 2026 Predictions: Gunther Retiring Styles, Jericho Comeback, Judgment Day Collapse

WWE has seen dramatic shifts in recent years, and 2026 promises more surprises. From legends nearing retirement to factions showing cracks, here are five bold predictions that could define the year ahead.

Gunther has embraced the mantle of“Legend Killer,” replacing Randy Orton in that role. In 2025, he forced John Cena to tap out in his final match and added Goldberg to his list of victims. His confrontations with Punk, Rey Mysterio, and AJ Styles have drawn intense reactions. Styles has admitted his career is nearing its end, and Gunther may be the one to close that chapter in 2026.

The friendship between Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill fractured under the weight of egos and resentment. Naomi turned heel, followed by The Storm, leaving Cargill isolated as champion. Belair has been sidelined since April but is expected to return soon. With Cargill's reign stagnating since her victory over Tiffany Stratton, Belair's comeback could culminate in her reclaiming singles gold for the first time since 2023.

Factions in WWE often end in dramatic splits, as seen with nWo, Evolution, and The Shield. The Judgment Day has lasted nearly four years, featuring Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez. Tensions are rising: Balor's frustration with Dominik, and Morgan's issues with Rodriguez since Survivor Series, suggest the group's unity is unraveling. A breakup in 2026 seems inevitable, setting up feuds among former allies.

Kevin Owens delivered strong heel work against Cody Rhodes before a neck injury forced him out in April 2025. Surgery in July and subsequent training have fueled hopes of a comeback. Owens, beloved for his versatility and passion, could return as a face in 2026. His last major title win came in 2017 against Goldberg, and a triumphant return capped with championship gold would be a fitting milestone.

Chris Jericho's legacy spans decades, from WCW to WWE, where he captured major titles and battled stars like Randy Orton, CM Punk, and John Cena. After helping establish AEW, Jericho has been inactive since spring 2025. With his contract ending in early 2026, speculation grows about a WWE return for a retirement tour. A comeback would allow Jericho to close his career where he became a household name.