Commercial Bank Of Dubai Sets New Benchmark As UAE's First Bank To Fully Activate Open Finance For Customers

Activation delivered through CBD's partnership with Central Bank–licensedthird-party providers

Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) has set a new benchmark for the UAE banking sector by becoming the first bank in the country to fully activate Open Finance into live operational use under the Central Bank of the UAE's Open Finance Initiative, AlTareq.

The activation has been delivered in collaboration with Central Bank–licensed third-party providers (TPPs), including Pay10 and Lean Technologies, both of which are now connected and operational with CBD under the Open Finance Framework. Throughout the live-proving phase, CBD worked closely with its TPP partners to meet regulatory, technical and operational requirements set by the Central Bank of the UAE.

The implementation also marks the transition of Open Finance from controlled market pilots into live, nationwide operation, enabling CBD's retail current and savings account customers to securely share financial data and initiate payments through regulated, consent-based frameworks. Both CBD and its partner TPPs are now officially operational on Nebras, the operator of the UAE's Open Finance infrastructure, under the oversight of the Central Bank of the UAE.

Dr. Bernd van Linder, CEO of Commercial Bank of Dubai, said:“CBD's full-scale Open Finance activation places the bank at the centre of a fundamental shift in the UAE's financial architecture. We are proud to be one of the first banks in the UAE to take a major step in creating a more connected ecosystem that gives customers greater control over their financial interactions. This step reflects CBD's long-term focus on creating seamless, digital-first customer experiences that accelerate the UAE's growth and empowers both nationals and residents with innovative and transparent financial solutions.”

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Harry Gill, Founder and Chairman of Pay10, said the go-live represents a tangible step in translating the UAE leadership's Open Finance vision into real-world implementation, enabling secure and regulated access for customers while upholding the highest standards of compliance and trust.

For his part, Tewfik Cassis, Chief Product Officer of Lean technologies, said:“This is a major milestone for Open Finance in the UAE. CBD's activation demonstrates that the framework is ready to operate at bank scale in a live environment under Central Bank oversight. With CBD now fully live, Open Finance moves beyond readiness and into execution, creating the conditions for real customer adoption, sustained transaction volumes, and long-term ecosystem growth.”

Looking ahead, CBD will continue working with its Open Finance partners to expand use cases, support market adoption and drive meaningful transaction activity in line with the objectives of the UAE's AlTareq Open Finance Initiative.