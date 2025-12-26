Total Public Investment Will Amount To UAH 111.5B In 2026 Finance Ministry

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Ukrainian Finance Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

In 2026, public investment financing from the general fund will total UAH 48 billion, while the special fund (grants and concessional loans) will amount to UAH 63.5 billion. Public investments are concentrated in 12 key areas.

In particular, UAH 41.2 billion will be allocated to transport infrastructure.

UAH 19.1 billion is earmarked for modernizing the healthcare system, including hospital reconstruction and the renewal of medical equipment.

Educational and scientific projects will receive UAH 17 billion, including funding for the purchase of equipment; the creation and modernization of school cafeterias (food service facilities); continued implementation of the "New Ukrainian School" reform; procurement of school buses; and the establishment of safe conditions in general secondary education institutions (fire safety measures and shelters).

The energy system will receive UAH 13.6 billion in budget funding and an additional UAH 22.1 billion under state guarantees. This will ensure preparations for the 2026/2027 heating season, modernization of generation capacities, and restoration of facilities damaged by Russian attacks.

UAH 9.4 billion is allocated for municipal infrastructure and utility services.

Social facilities – kindergartens, schools, and other social sector institutions – will receive UAH 5.7 billion.

UAH 2 billion is allocated to the State Regional Development Fund to implement medium-term plans for priority public investments aimed at developing regions and territorial communities, in line with the priorities, goals, objectives, and measures set out, in particular, in the State Regional Development Strategy and its implementation action plan.

A further UAH 3.5 billion is allocated to other areas, including digitalization, housing programs, public finance, the environment, public safety, and legal activities.