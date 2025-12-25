Saudi Arabia: Man Jumps From Upper Floor Of Masjid Al Haram, 'Attempts To Take Own Life'

A man jumped from the upper floor of the Grand Mosque, also known as the Masjid Al Haram, in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, according to the country's Ministry of Interior.

The Special Force for the Security of the Grand Mosque said that it has responded to the incident, and that a security officer was injured while attempting to break the fall.

Authorities have said that both the man and the security officer have been transferred to receive medical care. The necessary legal proceedings have also been completed.

The Haram security forces have issued a statement that said, "there was an incident of a person attempting to take his own life from the upper floors of the Grand Mosque."

"A security officer was injured while trying to prevent him from hitting the ground at the moment of his fall. Both individuals were immediately transferred to receive the necessary medical care, and the required official procedures were completed," it added.