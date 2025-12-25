Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IMD Issues Red Alert For 'Very Dense' Fog In Several Uttar Pradesh Districts Including Ayodhya, Prayagraj & Raebareli

2025-12-25 10:09:24
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued red and orange alerts, warning of 'very dense' fog in several Uttar Pradesh districts, including Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Raebareli.

In a post on X, the weather agency issued a Red alert for the following districts and said,“Very Dense fog with visibility in less than 50 meters very likely...”

  • Ambedkar Nagar
  • Amethi
  • Ayodhya
  • Azamgarh
  • Bahraich
  • Barabanki
  • Bareilly
  • Deoria
  • Jaunpur
  • Kanpur
  • Kaushambi
  • Kushinagar
  • Maharajganj
  • Mirzapur
  • Moradabad
  • Pratapgarh-Up
  • Prayagraj
  • Raibeareli
  • Rampur
  • Saharanpur
  • Sant Ravidas Nagar (Bhadohi)
  • Shrawasti
  • Sultanpur
  • Varanasi

The IMD also issued an Orange alert for dense fog with visibility between 200 to 50 meters over the districts and adjoining areas of Uraiya, Balrampur-Up, Basti, Bijnor, Chandauli, Etawah, Fatehpur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Hardoi, Jalaun, Kannauj, Lakhimpur-Kheri, Lucknow, Mau, Muzafarnagar, Pilibhit, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharth Nagar, Sitapur, and Unnao.

Live Mint

