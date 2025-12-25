IMD Issues Red Alert For 'Very Dense' Fog In Several Uttar Pradesh Districts Including Ayodhya, Prayagraj & Raebareli

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued red and orange alerts, warning of 'very dense' fog in several Uttar Pradesh districts, including Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Raebareli.

In a post on X, the weather agency issued a Red alert for the following districts and said,“Very Dense fog with visibility in less than 50 meters very likely...”



Ambedkar Nagar

Amethi

Ayodhya

Azamgarh

Bahraich

Barabanki

Bareilly

Deoria

Jaunpur

Kanpur

Kaushambi

Kushinagar

Maharajganj

Mirzapur

Moradabad

Pratapgarh-Up

Prayagraj

Raibeareli

Rampur

Saharanpur

Sant Ravidas Nagar (Bhadohi)

Shrawasti

Sultanpur Varanasi

The IMD also issued an Orange alert for dense fog with visibility between 200 to 50 meters over the districts and adjoining areas of Uraiya, Balrampur-Up, Basti, Bijnor, Chandauli, Etawah, Fatehpur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Hardoi, Jalaun, Kannauj, Lakhimpur-Kheri, Lucknow, Mau, Muzafarnagar, Pilibhit, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharth Nagar, Sitapur, and Unnao.