IMD Issues Red Alert For 'Very Dense' Fog In Several Uttar Pradesh Districts Including Ayodhya, Prayagraj & Raebareli
In a post on X, the weather agency issued a Red alert for the following districts and said,“Very Dense fog with visibility in less than 50 meters very likely...”
- Ambedkar Nagar Amethi Ayodhya Azamgarh Bahraich Barabanki Bareilly Deoria Jaunpur Kanpur Kaushambi Kushinagar Maharajganj Mirzapur Moradabad Pratapgarh-Up Prayagraj Raibeareli Rampur Saharanpur Sant Ravidas Nagar (Bhadohi) Shrawasti Sultanpur Varanasi
The IMD also issued an Orange alert for dense fog with visibility between 200 to 50 meters over the districts and adjoining areas of Uraiya, Balrampur-Up, Basti, Bijnor, Chandauli, Etawah, Fatehpur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Hardoi, Jalaun, Kannauj, Lakhimpur-Kheri, Lucknow, Mau, Muzafarnagar, Pilibhit, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharth Nagar, Sitapur, and Unnao.
