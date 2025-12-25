RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Partakes In Srivari Annaprasadam In Tirumala

RSS Chief Partakes in Annaprasadam at Tirumala

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat partook in Srivari Annaprasadam along with devotees at the Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh.

In a post on X, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chairman BR Naidu said that he, along with Additional Executive Officer (EO) Venkayya Chowdary Garu, was present at the occasion. "RSS Chief Shri Mohan Bhagwat Ji, along with devotees, received Shri Vari's annaprasadam at the Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasada Centre in Tirumala. On this occasion, Additional EO Venkayya Chowdary Garu also participated alongside me," he wrote.

RSS chief Bhagwat had darshan of Lord Bhuvrahaswami before taking part in the Srivari Annaprasadam. He is scheduled to participate in Srivari Seva, rendering service to Lord Venkateswara along with devotees on Friday. "Prior to that, in accordance with field tradition, Bhagwat Ji had darshan of Lord Bhuvrahaswami. Tomorrow morning, Bhagwat Ji will participate in Shri Vari's services," he stated on X.

'Hindustan is a Hindu Nation': Bhagwat

Earlier on Sunday, Bhagwat, while addressing an event marking 100 years of the RSS, said that India is, and will remain, a Hindu nation until Indian culture is appreciated in the country. He stressed that India is a "Hindu nation," and that no constitutional approval is needed as it is the "truth".

"The Sun rises in the east; we don't know when this has been happening. So, do we need constitutional approval for that too? Hindustan is a Hindu nation. Whoever considers India their motherland appreciates Indian culture, as long as there is even one person alive on the land of Hindustan who believes in and cherishes the glory of Indian ancestors, India is a Hindu nation. This is the ideology of the Sangh," he said at the '100 Vyakhyan Mala' program of RSS in Kolkata. (ANI)

