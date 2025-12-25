Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Dense Morning Fog, Stable Night Temperatures In City

Bengaluru recorded a maximum of 27.7°C and a minimum near 15°C, with no major dip expected. Dense morning fog and chilly winds continue, while an easterly wave may stabilise night temperatures. AQI remains moderate.

Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 27.7°C on Tuesday afternoon, while the minimum dipped to 15.0°C overnight. Weather conditions remain stable, with tonight's temperature also expected to hover around the 15°C range, offering pleasant winter nights across the city.

The lowest temperature this month was 14.4°C, recorded on the night of December 19. Meteorological trends indicate that Bengaluru is unlikely to witness night temperatures below 14°C during the remaining days of December 2025, marking a gradual end to the colder spell.

An easterly wave is expected to move across the region over the next three to four days, preventing any significant drop in night-time temperatures. This system will bring relatively warmer and more humid air from the Bay of Bengal, helping maintain stable minimum temperatures and reducing the chances of any sharp cold-wave conditions in the city.

Bengaluru's Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the moderate range of 80–150. The city is experiencing clear skies, with temperatures around 20°C, 62% humidity, and winds at 17.3 km/h. Similar weather conditions are expected across parts of North Karnataka, with sunny intervals and stable temperatures.