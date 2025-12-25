Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Dense Morning Fog, Stable Night Temperatures In City
Bengaluru recorded a maximum of 27.7°C and a minimum near 15°C, with no major dip expected. Dense morning fog and chilly winds continue, while an easterly wave may stabilise night temperatures. AQI remains moderate.
Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 27.7°C on Tuesday afternoon, while the minimum dipped to 15.0°C overnight. Weather conditions remain stable, with tonight's temperature also expected to hover around the 15°C range, offering pleasant winter nights across the city.
The lowest temperature this month was 14.4°C, recorded on the night of December 19. Meteorological trends indicate that Bengaluru is unlikely to witness night temperatures below 14°C during the remaining days of December 2025, marking a gradual end to the colder spell.
An easterly wave is expected to move across the region over the next three to four days, preventing any significant drop in night-time temperatures. This system will bring relatively warmer and more humid air from the Bay of Bengal, helping maintain stable minimum temperatures and reducing the chances of any sharp cold-wave conditions in the city.
Bengaluru's Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the moderate range of 80–150. The city is experiencing clear skies, with temperatures around 20°C, 62% humidity, and winds at 17.3 km/h. Similar weather conditions are expected across parts of North Karnataka, with sunny intervals and stable temperatures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment