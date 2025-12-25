ALPHAMIN REPORTS FATALITY AT MPAMA SOUTH UNDERGROUND MINE
On 24 December at approximately 18:00 local time, following the scheduled evacuation of the underground areas for the planned night shift blast, an incident occurred involving one of ABM's employees while in the process of connecting blasting wires. The blast detonated unexpectedly, resulting in fatal injuries to the blaster. The safety and wellbeing of its employees are the Company's and ABM's top priority and the Board is deeply saddened by this loss. Alphamin extends its condolences to the grieving family, friends and colleagues of the deceased who have been impacted by this tragic accident.
The relevant authorities were notified and ABM will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident. Mining activities were temporarily suspended and have since restarted following a visit from the relevant local authority.
