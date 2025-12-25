Indian Women's Team Scripts History, Clinches Maiden World Cup Title

The Indian Women's cricket team scripted history in 2025, producing one of the most remarkable comebacks the game has ever witnessed to clinch their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title. From being written off midway through the tournament to lifting the trophy, it was a year that redefined belief, resilience and Indian women's cricket.

India's World Cup journey began on a shaky note. Three consecutive defeats in the middle of the tournament, first against South Africa, then Australia, and finally England, left the team staring at an exit. With momentum completely against them, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side needed nothing short of a miracle to stay alive in the competition.

A Journey from Despair to Dominance

That turning point arrived against New Zealand, when they defeated them by 53 runs. Later, in the semi-finals facing Australia, India produced a record-breaking performance, chasing down 339, the highest successful run chase agaisnt the Aussies in any men's or women's World Cup knockout match. The victory not only stunned the defending champions but also announced India's resurgence on the biggest stage.

Overall in 2025, India played 23 ODIs, winning 15, losing seven, with one no result, finishing the year with an impressive win percentage of 65.22. The numbers reflected consistency, but the moments reflected character.

Smriti Mandhana's Record-Breaking Year

At the heart of India's historic year was Smriti Mandhana, who enjoyed one of the greatest calendar years by an Indian batter. In 23 ODIs, Mandhana scored 1362 runs at an average of 61.90 and a staggering strike rate of 109.92, smashing five centuries and five half-centuries. She finished as the highest run-scorer in ODIs in 2025.

Mandhana also rewrote the record books by registering the fastest ODI century by an Indian, reaching the milestone in just 50 balls against Australia, surpassing Virat Kohli's long-standing record of 52 balls, also against Australia. Her World Cup campaign was equally special. She scored 434 runs in nine matches at an average of 54.25, including a century and two fifties, she finished second in the highest run scorer's list in this year's tournament. She rose to the occasion against the biggest opponents, scoring 80 against Australia, 88 versus England, 109 against New Zealand, and a crucial 45 in the final, where she stitched a vital partnership with a returning Shafali Verma.

Mandhana also crossed the 5,000-run mark in women's ODIs, becoming the fifth player to achieve the feat. She now has 5,322 runs in 117 matches and is level with Australian great Meg Lanning for the most international centuries in women's cricket, with 17 tons each.

Deepti Sharma's Redemption and All-Round Brilliance

Another defining narrative of the tournament belonged to Deepti Sharma, whose journey came full circle in unforgettable fashion. In the 2017 World Cup final, Deepti was the last recognised batter dismissed during India's collapse from 191/3 to 219 all out while chasing 229. In the 2022 edition, a no-ball in a must-win league game against South Africa cost India a semifinal berth. In 2025, redemption arrived in emphatic style.

Deepti was named Player of the Tournament after producing an extraordinary all-round display, scoring 215 runs and claiming 22 wickets, including a five-wicket haul and a half-century in the final. She became the first cricketer, male or female, to complete the double of 200-plus runs and 20 wickets in any World Cup, while also emerging as the highest wicket-taker for India in Women's World Cup history. Her performance in the final defined India's dominance. Walking in at a crucial stage when stability was required, Deepti anchored the innings with a composed 58. With the ball, she dismantled South Africa's batting lineup, finishing with figures of 5/39 in 9.3 overs.

Key Contributions to the Triumph

Shafali Verma's Resurgence

Shafali Verma's resurgence added another chapter to the triumph. After being dropped from the ODI side earlier, she returned with a statement performance in the final, earning the Player of the Match award. Shafali struck 87 off 78 balls, including seven fours and two sixes, and followed it up with figures of 2/36, showcasing her all-round impact on the biggest stage.

Leadership and the Crowning Moment

The World Cup victory also marked a crowning moment for head coach Amol Muzumdar and captain Harmanpreet Kaur. A domestic legend without an international cap and a captain who made her India debut back in 2009 finally delivered the country's long-awaited dream. After heartbreaks in the 2005 and 2017 finals, India produced a clinical performance to defeat South Africa by 52 runs in the final and lift the trophy.

Statistical Supremacy: Top Performers of 2025

Top Batters

India's dominance through the year was further reflected in the batting charts. Mandhana led the way with 1362 runs, followed by Pratika Rawal with 976 runs in 20 matches. Jemimah Rodrigues scored 771 runs in 20 games, Harleen Deol contributed 613 runs in 21 matches, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur added 606 runs in 20 games.

Top Bowlers

Among the bowlers, Deepti Sharma topped the charts for India with 39 wickets in 23 matches, alongside her 596 runs with the bat. Sneh Rana followed with 28 wickets in 17 games, Kranti Gaud picked up 23 wickets in 15 matches, Shree Charani claimed 23 in 18 games, while Amanjot Kaur chipped in with 13 wickets in 10 outings.

The year 2025 will forever be remembered as the season Indian women's cricket crossed its final frontier. From despair to dominance, from past scars to present glory, this World Cup triumph was not just a victory, it was a statement to the cricketing world.

