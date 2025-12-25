Turkey Detains 152,000 Undocumented Refugees, Including 42,000 Afghans

More than 152,000 undocumented refugees were detained across Turkey over the past year, according to figures released by the Turkish Migration Authority. Afghan refugees made up the largest group, with over 42,000 detentions, placing them at the top of the list of migrants arrested by Turkish authorities.

After Afghans, the largest numbers of detainees came from Syria, followed by Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Iran, underscoring Turkey's position as a key transit country for migrants seeking to reach Europe.

Official data also show a decline in overall refugee detentions in 2025 compared with the previous year. In 2024, Turkish authorities detained more than 225,000 undocumented migrants nationwide, indicating a notable reduction despite continued enforcement.

However, arrests of Afghan migrants remain disproportionately high. More than 65,000 Afghans were detained by Turkish police in cities across the country last year, reflecting ongoing pressure on this group.

Turkey's geographic location, particularly its proximity to Greece, has made it one of the main smuggling routes for Afghan and Iranian refugees attempting to enter Europe, increasing security operations along migration corridors.

At the same time, European pressure on Ankara to curb irregular migration has intensified. In response, Turkish authorities have stepped up arrests and deportations, frequently returning Afghan refugees to Afghanistan.

Alongside these measures, concerns over human rights have mounted. Multiple investigations report that Afghan migrants face violence and mistreatment at Turkey's borders and inside detention and deportation centers.

A joint investigation published last year by Politico, Der Spiegel, and other media outlets documented beatings, abuse, and prolonged confinement of Afghan and Syrian refugees, including being held for up to 12 hours in cold rooms, raising serious concerns about their treatment.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram