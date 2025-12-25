Paulomi (Polly) Burey
- Professor in Food Science, University of Southern Queensland
Polly holds a PhD and BE (Hons I) in Chemical and Materials Engineering. Her fundamental interests lie in relating microstructural characteristics to physical behaviour of materials, particularly food! Her more applied interests are in agrifood waste 'mining' - developing useful materials and ingredients from food waste.Experience
- 2024–present Professor, University of Southern Queensland 2022–2024 Associate professor, University of Southern Queensland 2017–2021 Senior lecturer, University of Southern Queensland
- 2007 The University of Queensland, GCEd (Higher Education) 2005 The University of Queensland, PhD (Chemical Engineering) 2001 The University of Auckland, BE Hons I (Chemical and Materials Engineering)
