Paulomi (Polly) Burey

Polly holds a PhD and BE (Hons I) in Chemical and Materials Engineering. Her fundamental interests lie in relating microstructural characteristics to physical behaviour of materials, particularly food! Her more applied interests are in agrifood waste 'mining' - developing useful materials and ingredients from food waste.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.