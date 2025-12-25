Leontovych's“Shchedryk” Scores Permanent Place In New York's Prestigious Carnegie Hall

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This landmark event for Ukrainian cultural diplomacy was reported by the Ukrainian Institute on Facebook.

The high-quality facsimile was added to the Carnegie Hall archives in recognition of Ukrainian music's century-long presence on the stage, dating back to the North American premiere on October 5, 1922. Following that debut, the melody became a worldwide Christmas anthem known as Carol of the Bells.

Liubov Morozova, Music program manager at the Ukrainian Institute, explained that the future hit began as a simple polyphony exercise. The composition is based on an archaic Volyn shchedrivka from Polissia. Despite its apparent simplicity, Leontovych rewrote the piece five times in pursuit of perfection.

The manuscript's public display became possible after its transfer to The Carnegie Hall Susan W. Rose Archives. It is now exhibited in the Composers Gallery, a memorial space near the entrance to the main hall, the Isaac Stern Auditorium.

Ukrainian Institute–Carnegie Hall collaboration intensified in 2022 with the large-scale Notes from Ukraine concert, hosted by Martin Scorsese and Vera Farmiga, which drew a full audience.

Previously, German, French, and British diplomats performed Shchedryk alongside Ukrainian artists in the Kyiv metro as a gesture of solidarity with Ukraine.

Photo: Ukrainian Institute / Facebook