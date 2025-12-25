Russians Strike Downtown Kherson, Casualties Reported
The shelling took place at around 4:50 p.m.
A 27-year-old man was hit by enemy fire. He suffered explosive trauma and concussion.
The victim went to the hospital on his own, where doctors are examining him and providing him with assistance.
In addition, a 38-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital with a diagnosis of blast trauma, concussion, brain concussion, and acute stress reaction.
The victim is under medical supervision.Read also: Russians lay mines in channels in island zone of Kherson region – spox Voloshyn
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops struck a marke in downtown Kherson on Christmas Day, killing one person.
Illustrative photo: unsplash
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment