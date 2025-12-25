Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Strike Downtown Kherson, Casualties Reported

2025-12-25 03:06:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

The shelling took place at around 4:50 p.m.

A 27-year-old man was hit by enemy fire. He suffered explosive trauma and concussion.

The victim went to the hospital on his own, where doctors are examining him and providing him with assistance.

In addition, a 38-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital with a diagnosis of blast trauma, concussion, brain concussion, and acute stress reaction.

The victim is under medical supervision.

Read also: Russians lay mines in channels in island zone of Kherson region – spox Voloshyn

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops struck a marke in downtown Kherson on Christmas Day, killing one person.

Illustrative photo: unsplash

UkrinForm

