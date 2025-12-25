Russians Strike Downtown Kherson, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

The shelling took place at around 4:50 p.m.

A 27-year-old man was hit by enemy fire. He suffered explosive trauma and concussion.

The victim went to the hospital on his own, where doctors are examining him and providing him with assistance.

In addition, a 38-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital with a diagnosis of blast trauma, concussion, brain concussion, and acute stress reaction.

The victim is under medical supervision.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops struck a marke in downtown Kherson on Christmas Day, killing one person.

