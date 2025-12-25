Strike On Five-Story Building In Chernihiv: Number Of Victims Rises To 10, Including Three Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the National Police.

“A shelter has been set up near the site of the enemy strike, where local residents can warm up and police officers are accepting reports of damaged property,” the report said.

Police investigative teams, patrol officers, forensic experts, bomb disposal experts, community police officers, State Emergency Service rescuers, and all emergency services are working at the scene.

Russian forces strike market in, leaving one killed

Police are documenting the aftermath of the Russian attack, conducting door-to-door searches of nearby residential buildings, and providing assistance to affected citizens.

Police work continues at the site of the enemy attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops struck a high-rise building in Chernihiv, killing one person and injuring eight others.