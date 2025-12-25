Some Issues Still Need To Be Worked Through - Zelensky On Peace Settlement
"Later today, Rustem Umerov will continue discussions with the American team, and it is important if we succeed in organizing what we discussed today. Some documents are already prepared, as I see it, they are nearly ready, and some documents are fully prepared course, there is still work to be done on sensitive issues. But together with the American team, we understand how to put all of this in place," Zelensky noted.
He added that the coming weeks may also be intensive.
"Thank you, America! And I thank everyone who continues to put pressure on Russia so that they fully understand that prolonging the war will have severe consequences for them – for Russia," Zelensky added.Read also: Zelensky holds talks with Witkoff and Kushner: Ideas emerging that could work for lasting peace
As Ukrinform reported, on December 23 Zelensky heard a detailed report from Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov following meetings with representatives of US President Donald Trump. Drafts of several documents have been prepared.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
