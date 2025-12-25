President Ilham Aliyev Appoints Judges To Several Courts - Decree (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The chair of the appeals court, the chair of the court of first instance, and judges of several courts of first instance have been appointed, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed the relevant decree.
Taking into account the proposals of the Judicial and Legal Council, and guided by Articles 109.9 and 109.32 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:1. In accordance with Article 94 and Part Two of Article 97 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan“On Courts and Judges,” the positions of the following judges shall be changed:
Courts of Appeal:
1.1. Samad Jafarov shall be appointed Chair of the Commercial Panel of the Baku Court of Appeal.
Courts for Grave Crimes:
1.2. Murad Aslanov shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Lankaran District Court and appointed judge of the Baku Court for Grave Crimes;
1.3. Firdovsi Aliyev shall be relieved of the positions of judge and chair of the Masalli District Court and appointed judge of the Baku Court for Grave Crimes;
1.4. Kamil Aliyev shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Yevlakh District Court and appointed judge of the Baku Court for Grave Crimes;
1.5. Aygun Gurbanova shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Binagadi District Court of the city of Baku and appointed judge of the Baku Court for Grave Crimes;
1.6. Asif Aliyev shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Ganja City Court and appointed judge of the Sumgayit Court for Grave Crimes.
Administrative Courts:
1.7. Natiq Ismailov shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Shamakhi District Court and appointed judge of the Baku Administrative Court;
1.8. Ramin Guliyev shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Narimanov District Court of the city of Baku and appointed judge of the Baku Administrative Court;
1.9. Farid Aliyev shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Tovuz District Court and appointed judge of the Ganja Administrative Court.
Commercial Courts:
1.10. Khadija Safarli shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Ganja City Court and appointed judge of the Ganja Commercial Court.
District Courts of the City of Baku:
1.11. Rashad Mammadov shall be relieved of the positions of judge and chair of the Ganja Commercial Court and appointed judge and chair of the Sabunchu District Court of the city of Baku;
1.12. Saida Mammadova shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Shirvan City Court and appointed judge of the Binagadi District Court of the city of Baku;
1.13. Fuad Babashov shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Barda District Court and appointed judge of the Sabunchu District Court of the city of Baku.
District (City) Courts:
1.14. Vusala Mammadova shall be relieved of the position of judge of the Khachmaz District Court and appointed judge of the Sumgayit City Court.2.
In accordance with Articles 94 and 96 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan“On Courts and Judges,” the following judges shall be appointed as judges of courts of first instance:
Courts for Grave Crimes:
Baku Court for Grave Crimes
Vugar Guliyev
Farid Namazov
Ganja Court for Grave Crimes
Mikail Mammadzada
Elshan Valiyev
Lankaran Court for Grave Crimes
Neymat Mammadov
Sumgayit Court for Grave Crimes
Ilham Jafarzada
Sheki Court for Grave Crimes
Khalig Mammadov
Administrative Courts:
Baku Administrative Court
Aydin Babayev
Bahlul Jalalov
Fariz Alizada
Laman Musayeva
Ganja Administrative Court
Gulshan Aliyeva
Commercial Courts:
Baku Commercial Court
Gunay Namazova
Shirvan Commercial Court
Zaur Abbasov
District Courts of the City of Baku:
Binagadi District Court
Zamiq Bagirov
Khatai District Court
Aynur Abdullayeva
Samira Eyvazova
Khazar District Court
Emin Rustamov
Garadagh District Court
Gulnar Aslanova
Nasimi District Court
Nail Abbasov
Afsana Heydarova
Sabunchu District Court
Ruslan Mirzaliyev
Elnura Rajabova
Surakhani District Court
Namiq Karimov
Firuza Mirzayeva
Unsiyyat Mirzayeva
Yasamal District Court
Ayshan Sultanova Mammadova
District (City) Courts:
Agjabadi District Court
Shahali Musayev
Ganja City Court
Elkhan Alizada
Fuad Farhadov
Lankaran District Court
Anar Panahov
Neftchala District Court
Samir Guliyev
Salyan District Court
Annagi Mammadli
Samukh District Court
Tarifa Karimova
Sumgayit City Court
Shabnam Khakhiyeva
Ramiz Guliyev
Shamkir District Court
Havayat Muhammadi
Shirvan City Court
Jeyhun Mustafayev
In accordance with Articles 94 and 96 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan“On Courts and Judges,” the following candidates shall be appointed as judges of courts of first instance:
Military Courts:
Military Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic
Aziz Eminov
Ganja Military Court
Tahmina Shabandayeva
District Courts of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic:
Babek District Court
Aynur Ahmadova
District Courts of the City of Baku:
Binagadi District Court
Togrul Ibrahimli
Ulkar Yusifova
Khatai District Court
Orkhan Alizada
Zafar Ramazanov
Khazar District Court
Malak Huseynova
Vugar Maharramov
Garadagh District Court
Ulkar Maksudova
Nigar Mammadova
Narimanov District Court
Shabnur Azizova
Nasimi District Court
Ilyas Hasanov
Sabina Ismayilova
Sabunchu District Court
Javid Suleymanov
Surakhani District Court
Mammad Mammadov
District (City) Courts:
Absheron District Court
Muhammad Eminbeyli
Elvin Teymur-Zade
Agjabadi District Court
Nariman Almammadov
Agstafa District Court
Javad Hasanov
Beylagan District Court
Tamerlan Islamov
Barda District Court
Lamiya Huseynguliyeva
Bilasuvar District Court
Aytekin Aliyeva
Ganja City Court
Ulkar Babazada
Kamala Bayramova
Nargiz Mammadova
Goranboy District Court
Kazim Valiyev
Goychay District Court
Javid Jamalzade
Khachmaz District Court
Narmin Agazada
Khankendi City Court
Sakina Niyazova
Kurdamir District Court
Mukhtar Mukhtarov
Gakh District Court
Asim Mirzazada
Gazakh District Court
Nigar Mammadova
Gabala District Court
Nargiz Abbaszada
Guba District Court
Ibrahim Gazibayov
Gusar District Court
Gunel Safarli
Lachin District Court
Javidan Mustafayev
Lankaran District Court
Elmir Murguzov
Masalli District Court
Fidan Gasimli
Oghuz District Court
Rashad Aliyev
Saatly District Court
Aygun Jamilova
Sumgayit City Court
Vusal Maharramov
Sheki District Court
Azar Movlayev
Shirvan City Court
Narmin Abbasova
Yevlakh District Court
Rugiyya Jafarova
Parts 1 and 3 of this decree shall enter into force on the day of signing; Part 2 shall enter into force on January 12, 2026," the document states.
