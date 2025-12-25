Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Audiovisual Council Hosts Seminar On Ethics, Corruption Risks, And Legal Accountability (PHOTO)

2025-12-25 03:06:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. A seminar titled “Ethical conduct in public service, corruption risks, and legal liability” was organized for employees of the Office of Azerbaijan's Audiovisual Council today in accordance with the national action plan for 2022–2026 on strengthening the fight against corruption, approved by a decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated April 4, 2022, the council said in a statement, Trend reports.

Opening the seminar, Head of the Office of the Audiovisual Council Fazil Novruzov said that being a civil servant is not only a profession but also a matter of great public trust and responsibility. He emphasized that citizens' confidence in the state directly depends on the behavior of civil servants, their decisions, and their attitude toward the law. In this regard, combating corruption, adhering to ethical standards of conduct, and issues of legal liability are of particular importance.

Then, Senior Legal Adviser of the Legal and International Cooperation Department, Aykhan Sadigli, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the topic. He provided detailed information on the norms enshrined in the laws of Azerbaijan,“On civil service”,“On the rules of ethical conduct of civil servants,” and“On combating corruption,” stressing the importance of compliance with ethical standards by civil servants. He also noted that failure to comply with these requirements entails disciplinary, administrative, and criminal liability.

During the seminar, issues such as conflicts of interest, corruption-related offenses, offenses creating conditions for corruption, and the ethical conduct expected of civil servants were explained using practical examples.

