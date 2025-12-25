403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijan Presents Gifts To Children From Low-Income Families In Peru (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Azerbaijani Embassy in Peru presented Christmas and New Year gifts to children from low-income families, the embassy says on its X page, Trend reports.
According to the information, the gifts were given to low-income families living in the Las Lomas de Nueva Esperanza area, located in the Comas district of Peru.
The Peruvian-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group Rosangela Barbaran has also took part in the action.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment