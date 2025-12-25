Azerbaijan Presents Gifts To Children From Low-Income Families In Peru (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijani Embassy in Peru presented Christmas and New Year gifts to children from low-income families, the embassy says on its X page, Trend reports.

According to the information, the gifts were given to low-income families living in the Las Lomas de Nueva Esperanza area, located in the Comas district of Peru.

The Peruvian-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group Rosangela Barbaran has also took part in the action.