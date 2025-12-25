Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Army Chief Of Staff Visits Sabah Al-Ahmad Coast Guard Base

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Army Chief of Staff Chief Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Shuraian visited on Thursday the Sabah Al-Ahmad Coast Guard Base, where he was received by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Major General Abdulwahab Al-Wuhaib.
The Ministry of Interior said in a statement that the visit comes as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen coordination and joint cooperation between the Ministry of Interior and the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
During the visit, Al-Shuraian and the accompanying delegation were briefed on key development phases at the General Department of Coast Guard, including the introduction of advanced systems and modern technologies aimed at enhancing maritime border protection, securing territorial waters and boosting operational readiness.
The reception was attended by the Director General of the General Department for Land Border Security and Coast Affair Major General Mijbil bin Shouq, Director General of the Coast Guard Brigadier Sheikh Mubarak Ali Al-Sabah along with several senior military officials. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

