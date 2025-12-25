403
Info. Min, Platform '51' Officials Discuss Updating Media Content
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi and officials of the digital platform '51' discussed on Thursday the general orientation of developing this stage and updating media content in a manner that aligns with the upcoming phase.
This was announced during a meeting held between the minister and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ooredoo Kuwait, in the presence of Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information and Culture Nasser Mohaisan and some officials of the platform, the Ministry said in a press release.
The gathering dealt with the opportunities of future cooperation and firms, and reviewed the role of modern techniques in upgrading media content, it added.
The meeting also stressed the need of keeping pace with media digital transformation and backing the platform's orientation to be an inclusive national media stage that highlights the role of innovation in boosting Kuwait's media scene, it noted.
In addition, the meeting affirmed enhancing training aspects and upgrading content for children in an innovative and distinguished manner to align with the aspirations of new generations.
This is part of the Ministry's strategy for developing digital media and backing qualitative initiatives, according to the statement. (end)
