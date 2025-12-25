Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Libya Pres., On 74Th Independence Day


2025-12-25 03:04:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to Chairman of the Presidential Council of the sisterly State of Libya Dr. Mohamad Al-Menfi on the 74th anniversary of the country's Independence Day.
His Highness the Amir wished President Manafi permanent well-being, and Libya and its people further progress and prosperity. (end)
