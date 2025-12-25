Trump Greets Americans On Christmas, Sends Message To 'Radical Left Scum'-What Did He Say?

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump greeted Americans, including his "radical left scum" opponents, on the occasion of Christmas on Thursday.

In a solemn, official message, Trump said, "Melania and I send our warmest greetings to those celebrating Christmas in the United States and around the world. During this joyous time of year, we join a grateful Nation in thanking God for His abundant blessings and boundless love."

Noting that the challenges facing the US were“great”, Trump asserted that the bond uniting Americans was stronger:“Together, we must strive to foster a culture of deeper understanding and respect-traits that exemplify the teachings of Christ,” the US President said.

Trump also asked Americans to remember the precious religious liberties they enjoy, and paid tribute to service members in the Armed Forces.

“We hope your heart is filled with the love and joy of your faith, family, and friends this Christmas. We send our best wishes for a merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year,” Trump's official message concluded.

However, his unofficial Christmas greeting struck a different tone, with the US President calling out his political opponents and critics.

"Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, highlighting the successes of his administration over the previous Joe Biden one.

“We no longer have Open Borders, Men in Women's Sports, Transgender for Everyone, or Weak Law Enforcement (sic),” asserted the US President, attacking the previous administration.

Highlighting the highs of his second term in power, Trump further said,“What we do have is a Record Stock Market and 401K's, Lowest Crime numbers in decades, No Inflation, and yesterday, a 4.3 GDP, two points better than expected.”

Claiming that tariffs had helped the US generate“Trillions of Dollars in Growth and Prosperity (sic)," Trump also declared that America was safer than ever, under the“strongest” national security.

“We are respected again, perhaps like never before. God Bless America!!!,” Trump concluded.

Trump's pointed greeting for his opponents comes days after the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released a report pegging the US economy's fourth quarter growth at 4.3%, much stronger than analysts' estimates, and half a percentage higher than the 3.8% reported in the third quarter.