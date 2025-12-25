Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enemy Attacks Dnipropetrovsk Region Throughout Day With Guided Bombs, Drones, And Artillery, Causing Damage


2025-12-25 03:06:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The aggressor attacked the Synelnykivskyi district with drones and guided aerial bombs. The communities of Petropavlivka, Mykolaiv, Vasylkivka, and Pokrovsk were hit,” wrote Haivanenko.

An apartment building and a dozen private houses were destroyed. Infrastructure, a store, and several cars were damaged. The cultural center was destroyed.

The enemy also targeted the Nikopol district, firing artillery and attacking with UAVs. They targeted the communities of Nikopol, Marganets, Myrivsk, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovsk, both urban and rural.

Three businesses, two private homes, and the same number of farm buildings were damaged. Power lines were also hit.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of December 25, Russian invaders attacked the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, causing fires and damaging a number of civilian objects.

