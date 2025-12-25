Saudi Arabia: 5-Year Jail, 10 Million Riyal Fine For Importing, Making Fake Pesticides

Saudi Arabia has proposed a new regulation in which manufacturing or importing banned or counterfeit pesticides would be punishable by a maximum jail term of five years and SR10 million fine.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has said that an update has been proposed to the article of penalties under the Pesticides Law of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

In the proposed draft, it is said that if the violation does not cause significant harm to humans, animals, plants or the environment in general, then a grace period will be given after a warning for the violator to make amends.

Otherwise, the perpetrator will be sentenced to prison for up to five years and/or may be fined up to SR10 million. Relevant authorities will also investigate the case and present it to the court to impose penalties. In case of a repeated violation, the penalty may be doubled by the Public Prosecution.

A violation is considered as a repeat offense if it occurs within three years of the date of the previous violation.

The materials will then either be destroyed by a specialised chemical disposal company or returned to its country of origin, with all costs borne by the violator. Authorities can also temporarily shut down the offending facility for up to six months or close it permanently. Those penalised can challenge the decision by filing an appeal with the Administrative Court under its established procedures.