'Don't Be Scared To Spend': Indian Expat Reveals Her Tips For Financial Success In UAE

At 23, Kareena Kewlani, an assistant manager in marketing and public relations, represents a generation that's redefining its relationship with money. For her, money isn't just about wealth or luxury; it's about choice, comfort, and independence. She says that being born and raised in Sharjah has shaped how she views financial stability: as the freedom to live with balance and purpose.

If you had to use one word to describe money what would it be?

Recommended For You UAE Rulers extend warm wishes on Christmas, hope for 'peace, love' across the world Sharjah Desert Police Park allows entry for only govt employees on weekends until Jan 5

If I had to use one word to describe money, it would be“freedom". Not in the reckless sense of doing whatever I want, but in the sense that it gives me choices, choices to travel, to invest in experiences, and to create a life that feels like mine. Freedom, to me, is the ultimate luxury.

If you had to write a letter to money, what would you say?

“Dear Money, thank you for giving me choices and teaching me responsibility. You've shown me that real value isn't always visible and that freedom comes from balance, not excess. I'll make mistakes with you sometimes, but I'll always try to handle you with respect and gratitude.”

How would you describe your relationship to money?

It's a mix of curiosity and caution. I love understanding how money works budgeting, saving, investing but I also believe in spending on things that bring me joy. I'm not scared of money, but I also don't worship it. It's a tool, not a trophy.

How do you think this relationship was formed?

Definitely from my parents. My dad's more of a saver, my mom's more of a“live a little” person. I grew up seeing both sides, and I think I've taken a bit from each of them.

What good or bad lessons about money management did you learn from your mother?

She always believed that experiences, dinners, trips, celebrations, are worth more than things. But she also taught me that enjoyment doesn't have to mean excess. Her lesson was simple: earn with honesty, spend with gratitude, and never let money control your peace of mind.

Who do you speak to about money matters and is it something you consider 'taboo'?

Mostly my parents. I talk to my dad if I'm confused about something like savings or big purchases. I also talk to friends sometimes - it's not a taboo topic for me.

Who has taught you the most about financial management?

My dad and my brother, in very different ways. My dad taught me discipline and the importance of saving. He sees money as stability. My brother brings the modern mindset, he's the one who talks about investments, diversification, and making money work smarter, not harder.

What do you think has been the most profound experience you've had so far in relation to money, good or bad, and what has it taught you since?

Both, actually. The good was earning my first salary during a paid internship - it gave me pride and independence. The bad was when I realised how easy it is to lose track of money when you don't plan your spending. That taught me the importance of budgeting and being intentional with every expense.

How do you think living in the UAE has changed your relationship with and perception of money?

The UAE has this energy-everyone's building something, chasing something. I love that. It pushes you to dream bigger and find your own version of success. But at the same time, living here teaches you perspective. You realise how quickly expenses add up and how important it is to plan ahead. For me, growing up here made money feel less about luxury and more about balance-earning well, saving smart, and still enjoying the life I'm working hard to build.

If you could give your child or your younger self one piece of advice about money now what would that be and why?

It would be: save, but don't be scared to spend. I used to think saving meant holding back, but I've learned it's about balance-knowing when to plan and when to live.

What do you value spending money on?

Experiences-food, travel, concerts, or anything that gives me memories. I also don't mind spending on things that make me feel good, like skincare or gifts for my loved ones.

Do you long-term plan your finances, and if so, how?

Yes, I set small, realistic goals for myself-like saving a certain amount every month. I also track my expenses and make sure I'm putting something aside before I spend. I wouldn't say I have everything figured out yet, but I'm learning to plan smarter and stay consistent.

What is your biggest financial regret? Or your biggest financial loss?

Definitely online shopping. I buy random stuff I don't even need just because I'm bored. Now I try to stop myself. If I still want it after a week, then I'll get it.