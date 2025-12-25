Abu Dhabi Introduces New Law Allowing Pets In Some Restaurants, Hotels

Abu Dhabi has introduced amendments to an existing law, now allowing certain hotels and restaurants to welcome pets.

It was announced on Thursday, December 25, by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) that amendments had been made to Chairman's Decision No. (4) of 2018, issued under Law No. (2) of 2012, concerning public appearance, public health, and public tranquillity in relation to animal control.

Under the new provisions, hotels and restaurants with tourism licenses in the emirate can now welcome owners and their companion animals - defined as pets that would usually accompany their owners outside their homes, such as cats and dogs.

Under this new decision, venues that choose to admit pets should allocate specific areas for them, primarily in open-air spaces such as outdoor seating or balconies. They must also provide suitable indoor or enclosed zones in line with their policies; ensuring health and safety standards are not comprised nor the animals' welfare - all while balancing the comfort of guests and the maintenance of a pet-friendly environment.

Previously, restaurant regulations across the emirate prohibited pets, except for certified service animals.