QSE Index Closes Lower On Thursday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed on Thursday Lower by 36.39 points, or 0.34 percent, to reach 10,801.22 points.

During the session, a total of 60,886,156 shares were traded, with a value of QR 156,597,584.724, through 6,526 transactions across all sectors.

The session saw the shares of 12 companies rise, and those of 35 companies decline, while six companies maintained their previous closing price.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization stood at QR 646,841,854,669.454, compared to QR 649,262,860,861.178 in the previous session.