Hidden Engines Behind Region's Next Phase Of Private Markets Growth

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

By Umesh Sangaralingam

The influx of private capital into Middle

East markets is securing the region's place as an evolving global investment

hub. With sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors, family offices, and fund

managers all increasing allocations, capital commitments are increasing at

scale-but it's not an equal field of opportunity for private investment firms

in the region. Capital isn't the sole defining factor that's separating private

markets winners and losers.

The nature of the competitive landscape is

shifting. Fund sizes are larger, legal structures are more complex,

co-investment interest is growing, and LPs are demanding more in terms of reporting

and transparency. These changes mirror trends in North America and Europe, but

at unprecedented speed. Middle East firms are no longer benchmarking themselves

against local peers, but are being measured on the global stage.

Our firm has surveyed global GP and LP

private investors each quarter for the past four years, and the research shows

they are prioritizing workflow automation, connected data, and AI-enabled

insights to strengthen performance. This playbook is increasingly visible in

the Middle East as firms look to increase their sophistication.

The Middle East's unique inflection

point

There are three region-specific dynamics underway

in private markets that are worth emphasizing. First, is the pace of change. Mega-projects,

sovereign mandates, and cross-border partnerships are moving the region faster

than many Western markets experienced in the past.

Second is that the region seems to be

entering a self-reinforcing cycle of progress. As private market firms improve

their operational infrastructure, they attract more global LPs-who, in turn,

bring higher expectations for transparency and reporting.

Third is the increasing breadth of

asset-types. Regional firms are managing multiple strategies under one roof,

such as private equity, infrastructure, and real assets. This diversification

demands greater operational agility.

Given this, a new set of competitive advantages

is being sought as firms shift focus from access to capital toward modernizing

investment infrastructure and data-driven execution. Here is what I see as instrumental

drivers of future outperformance.

The next alpha is operational

The LPs

we surveyed in 2025 showed a rising interest in co-investments. As it

becomes more common, the fund structures will grow in complexity, and Middle-East

firms are experiencing this at pace. What took 10 years in mature markets may

now take less than half the time in the GCC region, thanks to the intensity of

the capital flows and the demand for global standards.

See also Sheikh Mohamed, Musk discuss AI cooperation

Traditional alpha drivers-deal sourcing,

valuation, sector knowledge-still matter. But in the Middle East's

rapidly-maturing private-markets sector,“operational alpha” is a fast-emerging

factor. This means consistent processes, fast and confident action, and quick

pivots when needed. Execution capability is becoming a more visible driver of

value than ever before.

Connected data ecosystems

The private markets industry has a legacy

of doing business in ways that don't meet the new environment, and this is

intensifying back-office challenges. Examples of this include creating spreadsheets

for tracking investor commitments, storing information in email chains, and using

standalone accounting systems for fund performance. Much of the most valuable

information, such as relationship history or investor preferences, often lives

only in the heads or inboxes of key team members.

This is a strategic liability that can't be

fixed by simply spending more time manually managing the information, because

now, the amount of information is always growing. Instead, investor

relationships, legal entities, commitments, transactions, performance, exposure

and reporting must reside in a unified architecture and use automation to bring

in new data.

We're seeing the infrastructure start to

catch up to investors' ambitions. Connected data ecosystems are adding

real-time visibility to operations, and this evolution has powerful

implications for the Middle East's fast-growing private markets. It's moving

investors from reactive to strategic. From this foundation, we expect to see

more Middle East firms scale more dramatically, but still maintaining the

precision and accountability expected in the global marketplace. Operational

clarity could become one of Middle East firms' most decisive advantages.

Digital-first teams

For all the talk about technology, it isn't

enough to have the systems. The people matter too.

It In this next phase of private markets

growth, the“human engine” is evolving and a new talent model is needed. Hybrid

teams must combine investment, data and tech fluency. As a whole, these teams

must be proficient in AI-driven workflows, data-rich dashboards, automation,

and investment-domain knowledge so that they can leverage a greater breadth of

tools to create insight, and not noise.

See also Dar Global moves ahead with Dubai Trump Tower enabling works award

In practice, this means that future-ready

firms in the region will hire or develop people who understand private markets

and can also work closely with systems engineers, data scientists, process

experts. Expect to see teams that are much more nimble, able to interpret data

in real time, collaborate across functions, and adapt quickly to market shifts.

As digital-first teams become the norm, the

traditional boundaries between front, middle, and back office will blur.

Investment professionals will increasingly participate in technology decisions,

while data and operations specialists will have a direct hand in shaping

investment strategy. This convergence will elevate the overall sophistication

of the regional market and reshape the competition for talent.

Beyond Capital: The Next Competitive

Edge

The Middle East has secured the capital,

built attractive sectors, and drawn in global interest. What comes next is the

harder, quieter work of building capabilities in the form of infrastructure,

integration and team evolution.

Firms in the region should assess their

operations with a sharp eye and global-benchmark mindset. How many manual processes

still exist? How are we managing investor relationships? Are performance

metrics and exposure data real-time and connected? Are the talent models

aligned to digital workflows?

The next wave of outperformance will come

from answering those questions honestly-and acting on them decisively. In that

sense, the hidden engine powering private-market growth in the region is not

the checkbook. It's the systems, data, and people behind it.

As the region matures, competitive

advantage will shift from who can raise the most capital to who can deploy it

most intelligently. Operational alpha, and not deal access alone, will define

the next generation of private-market leadership in the Middle East.

Umesh Sangaralingam

oversees institutional and limited partner accounts at Dynamo Software, an

alternatives investment management platform with an office in Dubai.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.