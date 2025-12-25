Hidden Engines Behind Region's Next Phase Of Private Markets Growth
By Umesh Sangaralingam
The influx of private capital into Middle
East markets is securing the region's place as an evolving global investment
hub. With sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors, family offices, and fund
managers all increasing allocations, capital commitments are increasing at
scale-but it's not an equal field of opportunity for private investment firms
in the region. Capital isn't the sole defining factor that's separating private
markets winners and losers.
The nature of the competitive landscape is
shifting. Fund sizes are larger, legal structures are more complex,
co-investment interest is growing, and LPs are demanding more in terms of reporting
and transparency. These changes mirror trends in North America and Europe, but
at unprecedented speed. Middle East firms are no longer benchmarking themselves
against local peers, but are being measured on the global stage.
Our firm has surveyed global GP and LP
private investors each quarter for the past four years, and the research shows
they are prioritizing workflow automation, connected data, and AI-enabled
insights to strengthen performance. This playbook is increasingly visible in
the Middle East as firms look to increase their sophistication.
The Middle East's unique inflection
point
There are three region-specific dynamics underway
in private markets that are worth emphasizing. First, is the pace of change. Mega-projects,
sovereign mandates, and cross-border partnerships are moving the region faster
than many Western markets experienced in the past.
Second is that the region seems to be
entering a self-reinforcing cycle of progress. As private market firms improve
their operational infrastructure, they attract more global LPs-who, in turn,
bring higher expectations for transparency and reporting.
Third is the increasing breadth of
asset-types. Regional firms are managing multiple strategies under one roof,
such as private equity, infrastructure, and real assets. This diversification
demands greater operational agility.
Given this, a new set of competitive advantages
is being sought as firms shift focus from access to capital toward modernizing
investment infrastructure and data-driven execution. Here is what I see as instrumental
drivers of future outperformance.
The next alpha is operational
The LPs
we surveyed in 2025 showed a rising interest in co-investments. As it
becomes more common, the fund structures will grow in complexity, and Middle-East
firms are experiencing this at pace. What took 10 years in mature markets may
now take less than half the time in the GCC region, thanks to the intensity of
the capital flows and the demand for global standards.
Traditional alpha drivers-deal sourcing,
valuation, sector knowledge-still matter. But in the Middle East's
rapidly-maturing private-markets sector,“operational alpha” is a fast-emerging
factor. This means consistent processes, fast and confident action, and quick
pivots when needed. Execution capability is becoming a more visible driver of
value than ever before.
Connected data ecosystems
The private markets industry has a legacy
of doing business in ways that don't meet the new environment, and this is
intensifying back-office challenges. Examples of this include creating spreadsheets
for tracking investor commitments, storing information in email chains, and using
standalone accounting systems for fund performance. Much of the most valuable
information, such as relationship history or investor preferences, often lives
only in the heads or inboxes of key team members.
This is a strategic liability that can't be
fixed by simply spending more time manually managing the information, because
now, the amount of information is always growing. Instead, investor
relationships, legal entities, commitments, transactions, performance, exposure
and reporting must reside in a unified architecture and use automation to bring
in new data.
We're seeing the infrastructure start to
catch up to investors' ambitions. Connected data ecosystems are adding
real-time visibility to operations, and this evolution has powerful
implications for the Middle East's fast-growing private markets. It's moving
investors from reactive to strategic. From this foundation, we expect to see
more Middle East firms scale more dramatically, but still maintaining the
precision and accountability expected in the global marketplace. Operational
clarity could become one of Middle East firms' most decisive advantages.
Digital-first teams
For all the talk about technology, it isn't
enough to have the systems. The people matter too.
It In this next phase of private markets
growth, the“human engine” is evolving and a new talent model is needed. Hybrid
teams must combine investment, data and tech fluency. As a whole, these teams
must be proficient in AI-driven workflows, data-rich dashboards, automation,
and investment-domain knowledge so that they can leverage a greater breadth of
tools to create insight, and not noise.
In practice, this means that future-ready
firms in the region will hire or develop people who understand private markets
and can also work closely with systems engineers, data scientists, process
experts. Expect to see teams that are much more nimble, able to interpret data
in real time, collaborate across functions, and adapt quickly to market shifts.
As digital-first teams become the norm, the
traditional boundaries between front, middle, and back office will blur.
Investment professionals will increasingly participate in technology decisions,
while data and operations specialists will have a direct hand in shaping
investment strategy. This convergence will elevate the overall sophistication
of the regional market and reshape the competition for talent.
Beyond Capital: The Next Competitive
Edge
The Middle East has secured the capital,
built attractive sectors, and drawn in global interest. What comes next is the
harder, quieter work of building capabilities in the form of infrastructure,
integration and team evolution.
Firms in the region should assess their
operations with a sharp eye and global-benchmark mindset. How many manual processes
still exist? How are we managing investor relationships? Are performance
metrics and exposure data real-time and connected? Are the talent models
aligned to digital workflows?
The next wave of outperformance will come
from answering those questions honestly-and acting on them decisively. In that
sense, the hidden engine powering private-market growth in the region is not
the checkbook. It's the systems, data, and people behind it.
As the region matures, competitive
advantage will shift from who can raise the most capital to who can deploy it
most intelligently. Operational alpha, and not deal access alone, will define
the next generation of private-market leadership in the Middle East.
Umesh Sangaralingam
oversees institutional and limited partner accounts at Dynamo Software, an
alternatives investment management platform with an office in Dubai.
