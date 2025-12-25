Swiss-Liechtenstein Probe Into Deaths Of Four Family Members

The first body of a man was found on the banks of the Rhine in Sevelen, St Gallen, on Wednesday. According to St Gallen cantonal police, the deceased was a 41-year-old Liechtenstein citizen.

Three further bodies were later discovered at an apartment in Liechtenstein's capital, Vaduz. Liechtenstein police said they are family members of the man who was previously found over the border in Switzerland.

Initial investigations indicate that the deceased are the man's father (73), mother (68), and sister (45).

Both the St Gallen public prosecutor's office, in the case of the 41-year-old man found dead, and the Liechtenstein Princely Court of Justice, in the case of the three individuals found in the apartment, have ordered autopsies.

These were performed on Thursday morning by the Institute of Forensic Medicine in St Gallen.

Investigations are ongoing.

