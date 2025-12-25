14 Countries Call On Israel To Halt New Settlement Construction In West Bank

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Fourteen countries, including France, Britain, Canada, and Germany, condemned the Israeli entity's plan to establish new settlements in the occupied West Bank.

In a joint statement revealed on Wednesday by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the countries called on the Israeli entity to abandon the establishment of 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, in addition to halting settlement expansion.

The statement revealed that the representatives of Germany, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Spain, France, Italy, Ireland, Iceland, Japan, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, and the United Kingdom, condemn the approval by the Israeli government's Security Cabinet of the establishment of 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank.

It reiterated opposition to any form of annexation and any expansion of the settlement policy, stressing that such unilateral actions, within the framework of a broader intensification of settlement policies in the West

Bank, not only violate international law but also fuel instability.

The signatory states called on the Israeli occupation to reverse this decision and cease settlement expansion, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2234.

The statement affirmed that the participating states are determined to support the Palestinian right to self-determination and to achieve a just, comprehensive, and viable peace based on the two-state solution.”

The Israeli Security Cabinet had approved the establishment of 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, bringing the total number of settlements approved in the last three years to 69.