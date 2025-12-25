Saudi Cabinet Endorses Qatar High-Speed Rail Agreement

Saudi Arabia's cabinet has formally endorsed the landmark agreement to build a high-speed electric railway linking Riyadh and Doha, hailing it as a project that will boost mobility and tourism across the Gulf.

The weekly meeting chaired by the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud praised the development, according to Arab News. The 785km line, scheduled to begin operations in June 2026, will cut travel time between the two capitals to just two hours, creating new opportunities for economic and cultural exchange.

The initiative aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030 and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, both of which prioritise sustainable transport and tourism development. By offering a fast, eco-friendly alternative to air and road travel, the railway is expected to reshape regional connectivity while reducing carbon emissions.

For tourism, the impact is significant. Easier cross-border travel will encourage multi-destination visits, allowing international and regional tourists to explore both countries more freely. Qatar's luxury and cultural offerings, alongside Saudi Arabia's blend of heritage and modern attractions, will benefit from increased visitor flows.

The project is also expected to strengthen partnerships with private sector operators, diversify tourism experiences, and extend visitor stays. Beyond tourism, the railway will enhance economic integration by facilitating the movement of goods, services, and professionals.

This efficient transport link is anticipated to attract foreign investment, support trade, and deepen bilateral ties. Regionally, the project sets a precedent for sustainable infrastructure in the Gulf.