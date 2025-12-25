FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Daws Over 1.2 Million Fans

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 attracted more than 1.2 million spectators and concluded with Morocco lifting the trophy, as the tournament underlined Qatar's growing reputation as a host of major global sporting events.

Held from December 1 to 18, the competition featured 16 national teams and showcased Arab culture, unity and high organisational standards across six World Cup stadiums previously used at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to tournament organisers, total attendance across 32 matches reached 1,220,063, with a quarter of fans travelling from outside Qatar. The final, in which Morocco defeated Jordan, was watched by 84,517 spectators at Lusail Stadium - the highest attendance of the tournament.

A total of 77 goals were scored, with Jordan's Ali Olwan finishing as the top scorer after netting six goals in six matches.

The Arab Cup also marked the conclusion of an unprecedented football calendar in Qatar, which staged three FIFA finals within three weeks.

These included the FIFA Under-17 World Cup final, featuring 48 teams for the first time in the tournament's history, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup for clubs, held during rest days in the Arab Cup schedule.

Matches were played across six stadiums - Al Bayt, Lusail, Ahmad Bin Ali, Education City, Khalifa International and Stadium 974 - supported by 16 FIFA-standard training sites that hosted more than 220 training sessions for teams and match officials.

The tournament received extensive global coverage, with 2,269 accredited media representatives from 71 countries - more than three times the number at the 2021 edition. Broadcast facilities enabled 24 television channels to produce more than 200 hours of live and studio programming, while 12 major networks held regional broadcasting rights.

Organisers also highlighted the tournament's focus on accessibility, with more than 11,500 tickets purchased by fans with disabilities. Facilities included wheelchair-accessible seating, audio descriptive commentary and sensory rooms across several stadiums.

More than 3,500 volunteers supported operations throughout the competition, including participants from across the Gulf region, while over 700 medical staff were deployed across venues in partnership with Aspetar and Hamad Medical Corporation.

Beyond the stadiums, fan zones hosted cultural performances by nearly 1,000 artists from across the Arab world and provided free spaces for small and medium-sized local food businesses.

The tournament also saw strong engagement across digital platforms, generating more than 938 million views and over 10 million interactions on social media.

Public transport played a key role, with nearly five million passenger journeys recorded on Doha Metro and Lusail Tram services during the competition, which were free to ticket holders on matchdays.