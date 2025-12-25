Haqqani: Doors Open To Talks With Anyone Having Distrust

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Addressing a graduation ceremony at the National Police Academy, the Minister of Interior said-without naming any country- said that if anyone has distrust or misunderstandings, the doors for dialogue are open to resolve them.

Abdul Matin Qaneh, spokesman for the MoI, said that the graduation ceremony of the 16th batch of the National Police Academy (for solar year 1404) was held for 891 students on Wednesday.

He added that these students graduated from the departments of Security, Criminal, Logistics, Prisons and Traffic, and will be appointed to positions within the relevant departments of the MoI.

At the graduation ceremony, Minister of Interior Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani said that in the past, living here without weapons was very difficult as people would create“arbaki” (local militias) for self-protection.

He said:“But today we see senior officials and leaders move around in the country without weapons... If there had been shortcomings or weaknesses in our police or army, we would not have witnessed such security.”

Addressing the graduates, Haqqani said:“Our and your security will improve, and your actions will be effective only if we fully adhere to the commands of Allah Almighty and His Messenger... No one will consider themselves superior, not I, nor anyone else, claiming this as their perfection.”

The Minister added:“Follow the directives of the esteemed Amir al-Mu'minin, may Allah protect him, the Prime Minister, may Allah protect him, and the Ministry of Interior itself. Pay close attention to implementing these directives. So far, thankfully, we have not received any complaints about negligence or shortcomings in the implementation of the directives of the leadership of the Islamic Emirate, or that any deficiency has occurred.”

He urged the graduates to maintain proper interaction and mutual respect with the people.

According to him:“The nation faces concerns from time to time. Based on that, occasionally threats arise to this country. Our respected leader and senior officials are focused on ensuring that for the current problems, a reasonable solution, a plan, and a method are devised so that in the future, we are not misunderstood in a way that the people of Afghanistan see us as a threat or security problem.”

He said:“The current Afghanistan has reached agreements during the 20-year jihad against major powers and emperors, when it was almost impossible in any worldly way to liberate our weak country from occupation. Despite all this, we have established a pure and sacred system. Even then, we sat down for talks with the US and NATO. Whatever commitments or agreements we made, regarding Afghanistan being no threat to anyone in the future, we remain committed to those promises and strive to demonstrate them in practice.”

The Minister of Interior said:“The doors are not closed for dialogue to resolve the existing issues in Afghanistan. We are working to address any distrust or misunderstandings reasonably and lawfully, God willing.”

Haqqani said:“This is not such an incompetent or unaccountable system that the nation cannot hold it responsible. Even if we currently have limited tanks, artillery, aircraft, air defense, and ground defense, thankfully, our determination and resolve are strong; we assure you of this, so do not worry, and do not worry about anyone. By God's grace, we have proven our resolve.”

He instructed the administrative deputy of the Ministry to appoint the 891 newly graduated officers to relevant professional positions.

The Ministry of Interior's administrative deputy, Rahmatullah Najib, told the ceremony that the Ministry has many other educational institutions that aim to train professional police to serve the public.

He added:“These are the police you can rely on, the police who can serve you, the police through whom you can have peace and comfort in your homes, and they will serve you.”

The commander of the Police General Academy, Qari Abdullah, said that the Police Academy currently operates in five undergraduate and two master's programs, and that in the near future, two more master's programs and an institute for international languages will also be established.

sa/ma