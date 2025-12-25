Three Accused In Rape, Murder Cases Escape From Khachrod Sub-Jail In MP

MENAFN - IANS) Ujjain, Dec 26 (IANS) In a daring jailbreak that has exposed potential security vulnerabilities, three undertrial prisoners accused of serious crimes, including rape and murder, escaped from the Khachrod sub-jail near Nagda in Ujjain district late Thursday evening.

The incident has triggered widespread concern and a massive manhunt by the police.

The escapees have been identified as Narayan, a resident of Chandwasla village in Bhatpachlana, facing charges in a rape case; Gopal, son of Bapulal from Malakhedi; and Govind, son of Sharam from Nagda, both implicated in a murder case.

All three were lodged in the sub-jail, located approximately 70 km from Ujjain city.

According to preliminary reports from the police, the trio executed a well-planned escape around 7.30 p.m.

They reportedly managed to obtain the key to the women's ward, from where they procured a ladder.

Using the ladder, they scaled the jail's boundary wall and jumped to freedom on the other side. The breakout went unnoticed until the routine prisoner headcount later that evening, prompting immediate panic within the facility.

Jail authorities swiftly alerted the Khachrod police station, leading to the launch of an intensive search operation. Police teams have been deployed across the region, with checkpoints established and neighbouring districts informed.

Photographs of the three accused have been widely circulated on social media and shared with police networks to aid in their quick apprehension.

Authorities have urged the public to report any sightings but warned against approaching the fugitives, given the gravity of their alleged crimes. However further details are awaited.

Jail officials have said they were coordinating closely with the police, who are actively searching for the undertrials. Earlier, a prisoner accused in a Rs 18 lakh robbery case was reportedly taken from Khachrod sub-jail for medical treatment, during which he allegedly colluded with a constable and fled from a location in Ratlam.

The incident has raised serious questions about jail security protocols, especially in sub-jails which often face resource constraints. Sources indicate that the ease with which the prisoners accessed the women's ward key and a ladder points to possible lapses in supervision and internal checks.