Senior National Badminton: Tanvi Sharma, Rounak Chauhan, And Tanvi Patri Continue Strong Run To Reach Quarterfinals (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Vijayawada, Dec 25 (IANS) India's upcoming juniors Tanvi Sharma, Rounak Chauhan, and Tanvi Patri continued their strong run in the Senior National Badminton Championships here on Thursday as they registered convincing wins over their respective opponents to reach the quarterfinals.

World junior championships silver medallist Tanvi Sharma got the better of 10th seed Devika Sihag 21-11, 10-21, 21-10, while Patri packed off Parul Choudhary 21-14, 21-17 in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals.

Tanvi Sharma will now face Rakshita Sree, who defeated Sneh Lamba 21-13, 21-11, while Patri will be up against the experienced Aakarshi Kashyap, who packed off third seed Anmol Kharb 21018, 21-18.

Top seed Unnati Hooda and second seed Anupama Upadhyaya also sealed their quarterfinal berths with contrasting wins. Unnati had to come back from a game down to beat M Meghana Reddy 19-21, 21-14, 21-12, while Anupama defeated Anvi Rathore 21-13, 21-5.

In the men's Round of 16, Rounak Chauhan upset sixth seed Lakshya Sharma 21-16, 21-16, while second seed M. Tharun ended Abhinav Garg's run with a 21-15, 21-5 win.

Aryaman Tandon upset third seed M Raghu 17-21, 21-11, 21-14 in the round of 32. Abhinav Garg and Rithvik Sanjeevi S. also created upsets to reach the pre-quarters.

Garg got the better of 10th seed Abhinav Thakur 21-19, 21-16, while Rithvik defeated 13th seed Orijit Chaliha 21-15, 21-19. In the mixed doubles event, Nitin Kumar and Kanika Kanwal upset the 6th seeds Kevin Wong CC and Pranavi N 23-21, 21-15.

Earlier in the day, the experienced Shruti Mundada and Parul Choudhary upset higher-ranked opponents to reach the women's singles pre-quarterfinals at the 87th Senior National Badminton Championships in Vijayawada on Thursday. Shruti packed off seventh seed Jiya Rawat 21-14, 21-9 while Parul got the better of 9th seed 18-21, 21-18, 21-12 to advance to the next round. Tanvi Patri also ended the campaign of eighth seed Isharani Baruah 22-20, 21-19.

