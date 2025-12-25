Congress Begins Organisational Overhaul After Bihar Assembly Poll Setback

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Dec 25 (IANS) Following its poor performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the Congress has initiated a comprehensive organisational review to assess shortcomings and rebuild the party structure in the state.

The party managed to win only six seats in the elections, with all senior Congress leaders suffering defeat, triggering internal introspection and dissent within the organisation.

In this backdrop, an important meeting of district observers was held on Thursday at the Congress state headquarters, Sadaqat Ashram, under the leadership of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee President Rajesh Ram.

The meeting focused on drawing up a roadmap to strengthen the party organisation at the grassroots level.

During the meeting, district observers were instructed to visit districts and blocks by January 8 and assess the organisational structure at all levels.

They have been tasked with identifying strong and weak leaders from the panchayat to the district level and submitting detailed reports to the state headquarters by January 9.

Chairing the meeting, Rajesh Ram emphasised the need to reinforce the party at the booth level and directed observers to focus on public outreach and organisational discipline.

“The organisation needs to be strengthened further at the booth level. Instructions have been given to prioritise public issues and effectively communicate the party's policies and programmes to the people,” said Rajesh Ram.

The meeting included extensive discussions on the party's future action plan, a review of organisational work undertaken so far, membership drives, public relations programmes and strategies to revitalise the party structure at the district level.

Special emphasis was placed on continuous communication, discipline and active participation by party workers.

District observers were urged to work with coordination and responsibility to ensure the success of upcoming organisational programmes.

Following the Assembly election setback, internal dissent has intensified within the Congress, with several leaders openly blaming the state president and the party's state in charge for the poor performance.

Multiple rounds of review meetings have already taken place, from Delhi to Patna, as the party leadership searches for corrective measures.

Once again, the Congress is relying on its observer mechanism to identify the root causes behind organisational weaknesses and to chart a path for revival in Bihar.