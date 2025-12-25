BJP Working President Nitin Nabin Pays Tribute To Vajpayee

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin on Thursday addressed the“Atal Smriti Sammelan” held in the Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency and called for a united effort to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat@2047.

He said India is to be built as a developed nation by 2047, and we must work hard.

“To usher in a golden era for India, relentless effort is required, and we must move forward by following the firm resolve and willpower of Atal ji,” he said.

As part of the birth centenary year of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Delhi BJP is organising“Atal Smriti Sammelans” at the Assembly level across all districts of Delhi.

In this series, the“Atal Smriti Sammelan” of the Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency of the New Delhi district was organised at the Andhra Association Bhawan, Lodhi Road.

Nabin addressed the“Atal Smriti Sammelan” held in the Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency in the presence of Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, MP Bansuri Swaraj, New Delhi District President Ravindra Chaudhary, and local legislator Neeraj Basoya.

Local municipal councillors Sharad Kapoor and Anita Basoya, along with former councillor Bhupendra Malik, were also present on the dais.

Nabin said that Vajpayee presented his views to the people with clarity and eloquence. While he strongly attacked the ruling party when required, he never hesitated to question his own colleagues in the opposition if they were at fault.

He said that the speech he delivered when his government fell by just one vote reflected a new message and continues to be a source of inspiration for all.

Nabin said that Vajpayee's speech at the United Nations should also be listened to. When he addressed the UN in Hindi, every Indian felt proud of their language.

“After Swami Vivekananda, it was Atal ji who brought the Hindi language, which had faded from the global stage, back into prominence,” he said.

Whether it is Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's philosophy of Antyodaya or Vajpayee's message of good governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has carried their benefits to crores of people through various schemes, bringing the poor into the mainstream and uplifting the last person standing in the queue.

He said that when infrastructure is discussed, Sher Shah Suri is often mentioned, but today, be it the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana or other projects, continuous road construction is taking place across the country.

It is clear that if anyone is building the India of Vajpayee's dreams, it is PM Modi, he said.