Assam Rifles Spreads Christmas Cheer Across Manipur, Strengthening Community Bonds

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Dec 25 (IANS) Embodying the true spirit of compassion, goodwill and togetherness, the Assam Rifles on Thursday organised a series of warm and inclusive Christmas celebrations across several districts of Manipur, reinforcing community bonding and sharing festive joy with people from all walks of life.

The warm Christmas celebrations were organised by the para-military force across multiple districts of Manipur, including the tribal community-dominated Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Chandel, Tengnoupal, and Meitei community inhabited Bishnupur and Imphal districts.

A Defence spokesman said that these initiatives, ranging from festive gatherings at ethnic violence-hit Internally Displaced People (IDP) camps to outreach in remote border villages, including tribal inhabited areas, were designed to strengthen the social fabric and spread festive cheer among diverse communities.

In Churachandpur, inhabited by the Kuki-Zo tribals, celebrations were held at the Dorcas IDP camp, Bijang Orphanage Home and Happiness Home in Lanva, reaching over 170 residents, including nearly 125 children.

The spokesman said that these events featured the distribution of gifts and sweets, creating an atmosphere of joy for those in relief centres and care homes.

Simultaneously, officials and troops hosted a social evening for Civil Society Organisations at the Khuga Battalion Headquarters to honour local instructors and reinforce mutual trust.

The festive spirit extended to Ukhrul, where students and clergy from the Assam Rifles Centre of Educational Excellence participated in a vibrant programme of prayers, carols and traditional dance.

Similarly, in the Nambol and Tengnoupal regions, the festivities reached St. John's English High School and several remote habitations such as Ichum Kom and Sadu Chiru.

Gifts and snacks were distributed to children and villagers, reinforcing the bond between the security forces and the local populace in the border areas.

The celebrations culminated in Chandel district with a two-day event at Sehlon, featuring cake-cutting ceremonies, church prayers for regional prosperity and cultural performances.

In Sajik Tampak and Chakpikarong, personnel undertook door-to-door outreach to distribute hampers, while a festive fair at Saibol Joupi brought together village chiefs and authorities for carols and community bonfires.

Such festivals play a pivotal role in healing and bringing people together, with these events acting as a catalyst for cultural harmony.

By sharing in the festivities, the local populace and the approximately 250 personnel involved helped create an environment of hope, ensuring that the essence of Christmas -- peace and goodwill -- is felt at the grassroots level.