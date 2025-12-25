Cashless NFC Payments Fully Rolled Out On All Bakubus Routes

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Cashless fare payments using NFC-enabled local bank cards, as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay, have been fully activated across all bus routes operated by BakuBus LLC in Baku, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency.

One of the key innovations under the new system is the expansion of consecutive payment options. Under the initial phase of the NFC project, the number of consecutive payment transactions available to passengers has been increased from one to two. Based on the results of this phase, authorities plan to further expand the number of consecutive payments in the future.

The new system offers significant convenience for passengers. There is no longer a need to carry cash or a physical BakıKart - fares can now be paid within seconds using a smartphone, smartwatch, bank card, or any other NFC-enabled device. Passengers simply tap their device on the validator, and the payment is instantly processed.

When paying fares on buses, passengers are required to use NFC-supported local bank cards, either physical cards or those stored on smartphones.

The pilot phase of the project was launched on December 20 on Route No. 500. The NFC payment technology is expected to be gradually expanded to routes operated by other transport providers in the coming stages.