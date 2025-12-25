Woman Wounded In December 23 Drone Strike On Kyiv Dies In Hospital

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform says.

During the enemy attack, the woman sustained shrapnel wounds to the head and was taken to hospital in critical condition. Doctors were unable to save her.

Law enforcement officials have opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 of Ukraine's Criminal Code (violations of the laws and customs of war resulting in death). A pre-trial investigation is underway.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, during Russia's air attack on Kyiv on December 23, debris from an enemy drone fell near a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

The falling debris damaged several high-rise buildings. One building suffered partial roof collapse, and its facade was damaged.

Earlier reports said five people were injured, including a child.