Woman Wounded In December 23 Drone Strike On Kyiv Dies In Hospital
During the enemy attack, the woman sustained shrapnel wounds to the head and was taken to hospital in critical condition. Doctors were unable to save her.
Law enforcement officials have opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 of Ukraine's Criminal Code (violations of the laws and customs of war resulting in death). A pre-trial investigation is underway.Read also: Russian drone strikes industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
As previously reported by Ukrinform, during Russia's air attack on Kyiv on December 23, debris from an enemy drone fell near a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district.
The falling debris damaged several high-rise buildings. One building suffered partial roof collapse, and its facade was damaged.
Earlier reports said five people were injured, including a child.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment