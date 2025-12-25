Pope Leo Calls For Peace And Prayers For Ukraine In Christmas Address

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Vatican News, as cited by Ukrinform.

“Let us especially pray for the suffering Ukrainian people: may the clamor of weapons cease and may all those involved, with the support of the international community, find the courage to engage in sincere, direct, and respectful dialogue,” Pope Leo said in his Christmas Urbi et Orbi address delivered from the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica.

In the morning, the pontiff celebrated Mass. Around noon, he drove through St. Peter's Square in a popemobile, greeting pilgrims and giving blessings. Afterwards, he delivered his Christmas message, quoting Pope Leo the Great, who said,“The Lord's Nativity is the Nativity of peace.”

The Pope offered festive greetings in ten languages.

“Have a blessed Christmas. May Christ's peace reign in your hearts and your families,” he said, speaking in Italian, French, English, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, and Latin.

Additionally, the Holy Father offered Christmas blessings in Polish and Chinese.

The last time such multilingual greetings were delivered by a pope was in 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI, who even included the phrase“Christ is born” in Ukrainian.

The Christmas message of Pope Leo was also acknowledged by Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha.

“Today's Pope Leo XIV's Urbi et Orbi has special meaning for Ukraine, as our people continue to endure the hardships of Russian aggression. We value His Holiness's moral voice and continuous attention to Ukraine. Lasting peace requires unity, justice, and human dignity,” the minister said.

Zelensky thanksLeo for efforts toward 'Christmas ceasefire'

Earlier, on December 15, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that there is now a real chance for a ceasefire in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky supported Merz's idea of a Christmas ceasefire. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is opposed to such a proposal.

Pope Leo responded to the Kremlin's position, expressing his sadness that Russia rejected the proposal for a Christmas ceasefire.

Photo: Vatican News