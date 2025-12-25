Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Japan's Assistant Foreign Minister
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation, HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met Thursday with Assistant Minister and Director-General of the Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, HE Keiichi Iwamoto, who is visiting Qatar.
Discussions during the meeting focused on the two countries' bilateral relations and ways to bolster them, especially in the area of international cooperation. The two sides also discussed prospects of expanding humanitarian and developmental partnerships, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment