Homage To Design Purity: Range Rover Sv Black Makes Debut At Design Miami



Design Miami: Range Rover is celebrating the North American debut of Range Rover SV Black at Design Miami. The latest addition to the flagship SV stable epitomizes the most exclusive, luxurious and crafted models

Design sophistication: New Range Rover SV Black represents refined elegance in its purest form, with beautiful black finishes and craftsmanship in every detail

Immersive installation: The space takes inspiration from Mies van der Rohe's Seagram building. Range Rover has also worked with galleries and designers on a curation of objects that also speak to the power of the color black in design Haptic floor: Range Rover extends its pioneering audio and wellness technologies with the introduction of Rear Body and Soul Seats and world-first Sensory Floor to Range Rover SV models - offered as standard on the new Range Rover SV Black

Dubai, UAE - Thursday December 25, 2025: To celebrate the North American debut of the new Range Rover SV Black, Range Rover presents 'Dipped in Black' - an installation for Design Miami which explores the timeless strength and appeal of the color black in design. Range Rover SV Black is the latest addition to the flagship SV stable, which epitomizes the most exclusive, luxurious and crafted models.

Range Rover SV Black is a statement of design purity that celebrates the timeless appeal of an all-black specification; with carefully considered finishes and precision detailing across every surface resulting in the ultimate expression of powerful, understated elegance. Distilling the brand's ethos into a singular chromatic expression, where every detail is honed to amplify the power of black. Here black transforms the perception of volume, proportion, and surface.

The detailing of Range Rover SV Black also reflects the very best of Range Rover SV craft. At the front, the grille is finished in polished Gloss Black mesh, with bonnet lettering also in Gloss Black. These are complemented by the grille oval, also finished in subtle dark gloss.

In profile, Range Rover SV Black is identified by 23-inch alloy wheels with a Gloss Black finish. The Range Rover wheel script has a subtle finish, with Gloss Black brake calipers featuring darker branding for the first time. At the rear, Range Rover SV Black features a black ceramic SV roundel. The subtle yet significant SV roundel acknowledges everything Range Rover SV represents - uncompromising craftsmanship.

Contrasting perfectly with the glossy exterior, the interior has beautifully soft and satin black finishes. Near Aniline Ebony leather is silky to the touch, with distinctive graduated rectangle perforations and unique stitching design on the seat upper. Single panel seat covers feature for the first time, for a luxurious new finish with fewer stitch lines and seams. Black birch veneers are tactile and smooth, complementing the sumptuously soft seats. For a cool touch, the gear shifter is finished in satin black ceramic. Moonlight Chrome detailing extends to more elements than ever before, bringing a dark, moody, jewellike finish to the entire cabin.

Range Rover SV Black is set within a space that takes inspiration from Mies van der Rohe's Seagram building in New York, a modernist icon that speaks to the same principles of reductionism and refinement as the Range Rover brand. An interior wall is recessed in part to mimic the datum of golden light visible on the Seagram building's faade. This continuous line of golden light is illuminated from the building's interior spaces as night falls and the exterior is bathed in black.

At Design Miami, this illuminated band features a series of design objects that, like Range Rover SV Black, are each amplified by the power of black as a color. Curated in partnership with the Design Miami team, the design pieces span disciplines and cultures as they echo the principles that define Range Rover SV Black: modernism, precision and elegance.

A soundscape designed by award-winning music and sound design studio, Father, and inspired by Range Rover SV Black's haptics immerses visitors as they enter the space. Within Range Rover SV Black, Sensory Floor represents an evolution of Range Rover's pioneering Body and Soul Seat (BASS) technology. For the first time ever, Range Rover incorporates haptic feedback through the floor mats in addition to the seats. Available exclusively on Range Rover SV models, Sensory Floor creates an expansive and immersive listening experience, allowing occupants to physically feel the music. Father's bespoke soundscape captures its essence, transmitting an all-encompassing haptic audio throughout the Dipped in Black installation space.

A bespoke scent by Aeir, specialists in luxury fragrances, further heightens the full immersion, with notes inspired by the arresting power of black. Surrounded by the gallery of objects, the installation invites visitors to view the color black not as absent, but as essential. Here black is a color that reveals design at its most elemental and profound.

The Range Rover SV Black is on display at Design Miami from December 2-7, 2025.

