Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Next Group Of Ex-Idps Receive Keys To Houses In Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO) (Update)

2025-12-25 09:05:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Today, a group of families, totaling 405 residents, returned to Azerbaijan's Aghdam city, Trend reports.

Emin Huseynov, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, welcomed the returning residents and provided them with information on essential issues of interest.

Officials from the National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) also briefed residents on mine safety and highlighted necessary security measures. Following the briefing, the returning families received the keys to their new apartments.

To note, the return of residents to Aghdam city is being carried out in phases.

























Trend News Agency

