Christmas Procession Marches Through Central Kyiv

2025-12-25 09:04:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the event was open to everyone who wished to take part.

The procession began at St. Michael's Square and continued through St. Sophia's Square, Volodymyrska Street, Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Street, Khreshchatyk, and Independence Square.

Participants dressed in traditional folk costumes carried Christmas stars in honor of Ukrainian defenders who were killed in action while protecting the country.

Several hundred people joined the procession, including families with children, active-duty service members, veterans, folk ensembles, and choral groups.

Among those accompanying the march were Kyiv-based folk groups ShchukaRyba and Stodyvnytsia.

At St. Sophia's Square, participants performed the traditional Christmas carol“Nova Radist Stala” (“A New Joy Has Come”).

Read also: Von der Leyen dedicates part of her Christmas message to Ukraine

As previously reported, two years ago, on December 25, 2023, Christians of both Western and Eastern rites in Ukraine celebrated Christmas together for the first time. At that time, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church switched to the Revised Julian calendar.

Photo: Kyrylo Chubotin / Ukrinform

UkrinForm

