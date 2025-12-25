Azerbaijan Reveals Statistics On Mines Neutralised In Liberated Territories

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

More than 56,000 mines have been neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories over the past five years, reflecting the scale and intensity of post-conflict demining efforts across the region, Azernews reports.

According to the State Statistics Committee's Sustainable Development Goals statistical review, a total of 8,799 mines were neutralized in 2020, followed by 19,561 in 2021, 12,913 in 2022, 8,529 in 2023, and 6,658 in 2024. This brings the overall figure to 56,460 mines cleared between 2020 and 2024.

Of the total number, 21,122 were anti-tank mines, while 35,338 were anti-personnel mines.

Regionally, the highest number of anti-tank and anti-personnel mines during 2020–2024 was neutralized in Aghdam, with 17,030 mines cleared. This was followed by Fuzuli with 15,528, Jabrayil with 8,913, and Tartar with 4,253 mines neutralized.

The statistics also show that from the liberation of the occupied territories until the end of 2024, 27,993 pieces of explosive ordnance were neutralized in Khojaly, 15,003 in Khojavend, 12,304 in Jabrayil, and 12,038 in Khankendi.

Overall, demining operations carried out between 2020 and 2024 resulted in 179,791.9 hectares of land being declared safe in the liberated territories, creating conditions for reconstruction, resettlement, and economic activity to gradually resume.