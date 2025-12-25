403
President Ilham Aliyev Appoints Judges To Several Courts - Decree
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The chair of the appeals court, the chair of the court of first instance, and judges of several courts of first instance have been appointed, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed the relevant decree.
